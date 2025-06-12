What does Dennis Gardeck offer the Jaguars?

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jaguars went from desperately needing a rotational edge rusher for years to having a surplus after the team signed both Emmanuel Ogbah and Dennis Gardeck. Gardeck, 30, has spent his entire career serving as the Cardinals’ rotational piece.

Now, after seven years in Arizona, Gardeck looks to join a talented group in Jacksonville. In his seven years, Gardeck has tallied 17.0 career sacks, 23 TFLs, and 156 combined tackles.

While Gardeck may not be piling on the sack numbers, there’s a reason Arizona kept him around for so long. Of his 17 sacks, 13 of them came in just two seasons, seven in 2020 and six in 2023. Gardeck totaled three last season as well in just seven games played.

That said, Gardeck only played seven games in 2024. He did, however, rack up 42 pressures in 2023. His 42 pressures led the team, despite not being listed as a full-time starter. Gardeck’s 17.9% pass-rush win rate ranked 13th among 98 qualifying edge rushers.

Dennis Gardeck is solid outside of rushing the passer as well. In spite of not seeing full-time snaps, Gardeck’s 27 defensive stops tied Travon Walker in 2023, according to ProFootballFocus.

Liam Coen spoke highly of Gardeck after the signing. He got to see Gardeck’s impact firsthand during his time with the Rams.

“Yeah, just a ton of respect for the player competing against him two times a year in L.A. since 2018,” Coen said. “Every time we would go play the Arizona Cardinals, he was on the game-wrecker board.”

Coen continued, “We would always kind of introduce the game wreckers to the players. And he was on there, whether it was originally for special teams, and then also for rushing the passer and creating some disruption. It just gives us somebody a little bit different kind of style rusher, special teams demon.”

Not only do the Jaguars finally have that much-needed third edge-rusher to spare Josh Hines-Allen and Walker, they have a fourth now as well. Gardeck might not rack up double-digit sacks, but he allows the Jaguars to keep their two starters fresh without feeling pressured to keep them on the field.

It’s icing on the cake that Gardeck is a special-teams ace as well. It’s clear Jaguars’ GM James Gladstone is never satisfied with the status quo and is always on the lookout for how he can make this Jaguars roster better.

