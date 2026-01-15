What Jacksonville Beach’s expanding surveillance camera network means for public safety

JACKSONVILLE BEACH, Fla. — More city-installed cameras are now watching downtown Jacksonville Beach, and Action News Jax set out to find just how many are in place.

Action News Jax Crew drove through Jacksonville Beach block by block, counting cameras and speaking with people who live, work, and visit the area to ask whether the increased surveillance makes them feel safer or watched.

If you have been through downtown Jacksonville Beach recently, you may have noticed more cameras overhead.

Action News Jax counted them firsthand, finding a significant number spread throughout the area.

In just 12 square blocks, we counted 49 surveillance cameras, including six license plate readers mounted on light poles throughout downtown.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

Some residents said the presence of cameras does not bother them and may even improve safety.

“They are everywhere anyway, so it’s fine. If it keeps people safe, I have no problem with it,” homeowner Jim Severin said

Others who live and shop in the area told Action News Jax they have been asking for surveillance cameras and believe they provide a sense of security.

Homeowner William Queen shared mixed feelings but ultimately supports the effort, saying, “Maybe it’s for the best. Nobody likes big brother, but at the same time we need to have a lookout for civilians and the safety of others.”

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

Visitors to the area also weighed in.

Salena Tully, who travels to Jacksonville Beach frequently, said, “we come to Jacksonville a lot for my husband‘s work and I’ve never had a problem in Jacksonville Beach. We’re considering even moving here, so I found it be extremely safe, but surveillance never hurt.”

Many people we spoke with said they were surprised by just how many cameras were already in place.

Action News Jax reached out to the Jacksonville Beach Police Department for more information.

In a statement, police confirmed that nine additional Flock cameras were installed in December as part of the city’s Public Safety Technology Enhancement Program, which was approved by City Council.

These cameras serve as license plate readers.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Police say they worked with the city’s IT department and Flock Safety to determine where the cameras would be installed.

According to the Capital Improvement Plan report, the cost and maintenance for these cameras are projected at $67,500 from this year through 2030.

Law enforcement officials said the goal of the cameras is to solve cases faster and protect the public.

The Jacksonville Beach Police Department did not confirm whether the cameras have facial recognition capabilities, but said the cameras are here to stay and are intended to serve the community.

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.