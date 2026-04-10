What men between the ages of 18-25 should know about the automatic U.S. military draft registration

The United States is moving toward an automatic military draft registration system.

By December, eligible men will be automatically added to the draft pool. This change was mandated last December as part of the National Defense Authorization Act.

Most men are required to registered with the Selective Service. Military Service, however has remained voluntary since 1973 after the Vietnam War.

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The following is a sequence of events that could prompt a return to the draft:

1. Draft Authorization: Congress and the President

A national emergency, exceeding the Department of War’s capability to recruit and retain its total force strength, requires Congress to amend the Military Selective Service Act to authorize the President to induct personnel into the Armed Forces.

2. Activation of Selective Service System

Selective Service activates and orders all personnel to report for duty. Reserve Force Officers, along with selected military retirees, begin to open Area Offices to accept registrant claims. Local, District Appeal, and National Board members are notified to report for refresher training.

3. The Lottery

The lottery, a random drawing of birthdays and numbers, establishes the order in which individuals receive orders to report for induction. The first to receive induction orders are those whose 20th birthday falls during the year of the lottery. If required, additional lotteries are conducted for those 21, 22, 23, 24, 25, 19, and finally 18.6 years old.

4. Orders to Report to MEPS

Induction notices are sent and registrants may now make claims if desired for a postponement, deferment or exemption. Inductees report to a local Military Entrance Processing Station (MEPS) for induction. At MEPS, registrants are given a physical, mental, and moral evaluation to determine whether they are fit for military service. Once notified of the results of the evaluation, a registrant will either be inducted into military service or sent home.

5. Activation of Local and District Appeal Boards

Local and Appeal Boards begin to process registrant claims for classification as conscientious objectors, dependency hardships, ministerial and ministerial student deferments, and appeals.

6. Induction of First Draftees

According to current Department of War requirements, Selective Service must deliver the first inductees to the military within 193 days from the onset of a crisis and the law being updated to authorize a draft.

*SOURCE: U.S. Selective Service System

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