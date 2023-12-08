Which states have the best and worst drivers in America?

The argument over which state or city has the worst drivers has been going on for decades, but a new study is ranking the best and worst drivers in the country.

LendingTree used recent insurance data to look at the number of “driving incidents” in every state and then ranked the best to worst by which states had the most driving incidents per 1,000 people. The analysis classifies a “driving incident” as either an accident, DUI, speeding-related incident, or a citation.

Based on that data, Michigan came out on top with the best drivers (or at least the ones the best at hiding their mistakes from their insurance companies.)

Having more driving incidents in your state can have a big hit on your wallet, since that’s a factor in how insurance companies set their rates.

Florida ranked No. 32 for most driving incidents out of all 50 states and the District of Columbia.

See the photo gallery below for the best and worst drivers ranked by state:

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 62 Best and worst drivers in the U.S. Think you've got the worst drivers in the country? A new study by LendingTree ranked the states' drivers from best to worst based on number of driving incidents. Driving incidents are defined as accidents, DUIs, speeding-related incidents, and citations. (Photos provided by Canva, Getty, Department of Transportation)

