‘Wild, liberal spending:’ Councilman Rory Diamond looks to ‘reign in’ Mayor Deegan’s budget powers

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — City Councilman Rory Diamond is looking to make big changes to Mayor Donna Deegan’s budgeting powers after reviewing her 2024 proposal.

In a release obtained by Action News Jax’s Ben Becker -- after review of Mayor Donna Deegan’s proposed budget, Councilman Diamond is filing legislation and amendments to implement three budgetary control measures:

Force the mayor to get council approval to transfer more than $100,000 between funds. This will require the Mayor to receive council approval prior to moving more than $99,999.99. A ban on future budgets from spending more than 1 percent of the city’s projected profits that year. Introduce an amendment banning any budget spending on diversity, equity, and inclusion programs (DEI). This includes any program or policy that classifies individuals on the basis of race, sex, national origin, gender identity, or sexual orientation.

“The Mayor’s budget is almost $47,000,000 over-budget and does not present the conservative values of the people of Jacksonville,” Councilman Diamond said in a statement. “These new laws will ensure a balanced budget and tight fiscal control over our City’s finances. This is the only way to protect our tax payers from this wild, liberal spending.”

