Wildlife experts, community, and leaders weigh in on death of 3 great apes at Jacksonville Zoo

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Staff at the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens are working to contain an outbreak of a bacterial infection that has claimed the lives of three great apes in less than a week.

Last Thursday, the Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens announced the passing of Bulera, a 35-year-old western lowland gorilla resulting from a bacterial infection called Shigella.

Just four days later, there was another tragic announcement.

Two bonobos, Jumanji and Jenga, also lost their lives to the infection.

Zoo visitors told us the great ape enclosures were closed Tuesday and expressed sadness when they learned of the recent deaths.

“Man, you know, just want to toss my hat down. I did specifically come here for the monkeys,” Tyler Mills, who was visiting from Savannah, said.

“His favorite animal is monkeys. So, that’s really sad to hear,” Maddy Raley, a local annual pass holder, said.

While the zoo denied our request to film the enclosure and also rejected our request for an on-camera interview, in the most recent update posted on Facebook, the zoo indicated quarantine protocols are being implemented.

“Our Animal Health and Care teams remain committed to doing everything possible to help the apes recover from this infection,” wrote zoo staff.

Jacksonville City Councilman Mike Gay (R-District 2), who sits on the General Jacksonville Zoo and Gardens Board, tells us he’s confident in the staff’s ability to get the situation under control, and hopefully, prevent any future deaths.

“They’re working tirelessly to get this under control. They’re even bringing in some outside help and, you know, I’m 100% confident that they will get this resolved for the betterment of our animals that are there,” Gay said.

Dr. Jim Wellehan is a Professor of Veterinary Medicine at the University of Florida specializing in Wildlife Medicine and Bacteriology.

He told Action News Jax that Shigella, which is similar to E. Coli, poses a risk not only to great apes like the ones impacted at the Jacksonville Zoo, but also to humans.

“It’s normally something found in the intestines and Shigella is a significant problem in primates,” Wellehan said.

But he explained the risk to the public in this case is likely quite low.

“You know, don’t lick the gorillas would be the, you know. But beyond that the zoo is going to have a good biosecurity protocols in place both for the protection of people and the protection of the animals,” Wellehan said.

Wellehan said the bacteria causes intestinal symptoms like diarrhea, which can lead to dehydration.

As for why this particular infection managed to claim the lives of three apes in such a short time span, Wellehan speculated the particular Shigella strain could potentially be more resistant to common treatments.

“I don’t know if that was the case in this particular thing, but resistant Shigella is a growing problem,” Wellehan said.

Additionally, the zoo noted in its most recent Facebook update both bonobos who died from the infection had heart conditions that made them more susceptible to the disease.

Like Councilman Gay, Wellehan said he has confidence zoo staff will be able to get a handle on things.

“To keep things from being transmitted both ways. We present a significant risk to great apes and anything that they can get, we can usually get too,” Wellehan said.

And visitors we spoke with are hoping for the same, and are eagerly awaiting the reopening of the great ape enclosures.

“I mean, monkeys, they’re great animals. They’re so fun to sit and watch cause they look just like us, you know? We can sit and enjoy seeing them feed each other and play and all kinds of stuff. So, it’s really sad to hear that,” Raley said.

Councilman Gay told Action News Jax there is a zoo board meeting scheduled for Wednesday where he expects to learn more about the situation.

