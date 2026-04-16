Wildlife officials warn of aggressive Canada goose behavior during nesting season

GEORGIA — Wildlife officials are warning residents to be aware of changing Canada goose behavior as nesting season gets underway.

According to the Georgia Department of Natural Resources’ Wildlife Resources Division, Canada geese are commonly found in a variety of environments, including neighborhoods, parks, golf courses, and business areas. While the birds are typically not aggressive, that can change during nesting season.

“We get used to seeing Canada geese almost everywhere, from parks to golf courses, parking lots to subdivisions. Most of the time, if you don’t bother them, they won’t bother you,” says Kara Nitschke, wildlife biologist and the state waterfowl biologist with the GADNR WRD Game Management Section.

“But during nesting season, goose behavior can change from ambivalent to outwardly aggressive. This is because they become protective of their nests and will try to defend the area around the nest from anything that seems threatening - including people.”

Suggested methods include using deterrents such as reflective tape, decoys, motion-activated sprinklers, and noise devices to discourage geese from settling in certain areas. Wildlife officials say early action is key, as geese are currently choosing nesting locations.

Canada geese are protected under state and federal law, making it illegal to harm them outside of regulated guidelines. However, permits are available through the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service that allow for population control measures, including nest and egg management.

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