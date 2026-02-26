Wings n’ Wheels event bringing display of aircraft, vehicles to St. Augustine Airport

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — Wings n’ Wheels will take place Saturday at the St. Augustine Airport, 4900 U.S. 1 N. The event will feature more than 20 aircraft and more than 200 vehicles.

The event combines vintage aviation with modern automotive displays, allowing guests to get close to a variety of machinery. Attendees can expect to see aircraft fly in throughout the day while exploring a diverse lineup of cars, trucks and motorcycles.

The aviation portion of the show will feature more than 20 airplanes, ranging from vintage classics to modern and homebuilt models. Some aircraft will be parked at the terminal for spectators to view up close, while other pilots are scheduled to fly into the airport throughout the day.

The ground display includes more than 200 vehicles for car enthusiasts to explore. The collection features classic and modern cars, trucks, motorcycles and UTVs. This portion of the event allows local owners to showcase their rides alongside the aircraft.

Food and drink vendors will be available on-site during the show. In addition to the mechanical displays, the event offers various other family-friendly attractions and allows guests to spend the day at the airport grounds.

Admission fees for the event are set between $10 and $20 per person. Children ages 12 and under are admitted for free. The event is located at 4900 U.S. 1 N. in St. Augustine.

