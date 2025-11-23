Winn-Dixie expands Amazon return kiosks to 68 additional Florida locations

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winn-Dixie is expanding its Amazon return kiosks to 68 more locations across 23 Florida counties, providing customers with a convenient way to return packages while shopping for groceries.

The expansion follows a successful pilot program in the Jacksonville area and aims to enhance customer convenience and value, reinforcing Winn-Dixie’s collaboration with Amazon.

“We’ve seen incredible enthusiasm from customers using Amazon return kiosks in our North Florida stores,” said Adam Kirk, Chief Customer and Digital Officer for Southeastern Grocers.Gopal Pillai, Vice President of Worldwide Returns and Recommerce at Amazon, stated, “The enthusiastic response from our pilot program demonstrated customers value this convenience.”

The program allows customers to return eligible Amazon items without needing a shipping box, tape, or label, with bags and labels provided at the kiosks.

Customers can select Winn-Dixie as their preferred drop-off location when starting a return on Amazon.

As an added bonus, kiosk users receive a $10 off $50 coupon through the Winn-Dixie Rewards app after completing a return.

Winn-Dixie also offers online grocery shopping via Amazon, with free delivery available for orders over $25.

