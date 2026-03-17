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Winning $50K lottery tickets sold at Clay County, Jacksonville grocery stores

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff
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By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Winning Florida Lottery tickets were sold at grocery stores in Clay County and Jacksonville. Both winners hit all five numbers in Monday’s Fantasy 5 Midday Draw.

The winning tickets, both worth $50,000, were sold at Walmart Market, 2570 County Road 220, Middleburg, and Publix, 9100-3 Merrill Road, Jacksonville.

The winning numbers were 13-14-24-27-34.

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