Winning Fantasy 5 ticket with $118K prize sold in Jacksonville, Florida Lottery says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Jacksonville on Halloween, the Florida Lottery said.

The ticket, which had a prize of $118,240.20, was sold at a Shell gas station located at 3957 Hendricks Avenue, the Lottery said.

The ticket for the Evening Draw was a Quick Pick, and it was a free ticket.

The winning numbers were 1-4-5-19-30.

To learn more about Fantasy 5, visit the Florida Lottery website.

