Winning Florida lottery ticket sold in Nassau County

NASSAU COUNTY, Fla. — A winning Florida Lottery Fantasy 5 ticket was sold in Callahan. The winner hit all five numbers in Tuesday’s Evening Draw.

The ticket, worth $54,574, was sold at Callahan Food Discount, 542217 US Highway 1, Callahan.

The winning numbers were 6-11-28-29-30. Another winning ticket was sold in Miami.

