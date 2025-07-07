Winning lottery ticket sold at St. Augustine store

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A winning Fantasy 5 Evening Draw ticket was sold at a St. Augustine convenience store. The winning numbers were drawn Sunday night with a prize of $48,475.

The ticket was sold at Gate, 2350 SR 16, St. Augustine, according to the Florida Lottery. Another winning ticket was sold in Hudson.

The winning numbers were 6-17-21-23-29.

