Winning lottery ticket sold at St. Johns County Publix

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A winning lottery ticket was sold at Publix, 4255 US Highway 1, St. Augustine. The player hit all the numbers in Wednesday’s Fantasy 5 Midday Draw for a prize of $12,780, according to the Florida Lottery.

The winning numbers were 7-16-27-29-34. Three other players also won in Pierson, Silver Springs and Miami Beach.

Also: Mega Millions jackpot increases to $754M

