Wolfson Children’s Hospital recognized for excellence in emergency nursing

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Wolfson Children’s Emergency and Porter Family Trauma Center has been selected as a recipient of the Emergency Nurses Association’s (ENA) 2024 Lantern Award for demonstrating excellence in leadership, practice, education, advocacy, and research performance.

The Lantern Award acknowledges accomplishments in incorporating evidence-based practice and innovation into emergency care, as well as a commitment to patient care and the well-being of nursing staff. The three-year award recognizes Wolfson Children’s Hospital’s Emergency Centers’ commitment to quality, safety, and a healthy work environment in emergency and trauma care settings.

“Every single day, our pediatric emergency physician, nursing, and support teams care for children when they need it most,” said Leslie Webber, MSN, RN, CPEN, director of Wolfson Children’s Emergency Center. “We offer children and families at all of our Wolfson Children’s ERs the most experienced pediatric emergency care in the region, and we are committed to guiding children and families through both the physical and the emotional healing process.”

Emergency departments that receive the Lantern Award are given an emblem to proudly display as a visible symbol of their commitment to quality, safety, a healthy work environment, and innovation in nursing practice and emergency care.

“This recognition by the Emergency Nurses Association of our highly trained staff in the Wolfson Children’s Emergency and Porter Family Trauma Center, and at all of our Wolfson Children’s Emergency Centers, is a testament to their dedication to providing highly skilled and compassionate pediatric emergency care,” said Allegra C. Jaros, MBA, president of Wolfson Children’s Hospital. “We are proud to offer access points to this exceptional level of care in all of our pediatric ER settings for children and families with urgent and sometimes life-threatening medical needs.”

In 2018, Wolfson Children’s Hospital became a state-designated Pediatric Trauma Center. In 2022, the American College of Surgeons (ACS) Committee on Trauma verified Wolfson Children’s Porter Family Trauma Center as the region’s only Level I Pediatric Trauma Center. These designations, in addition to the ENA Lantern Award, highlight the world-class emergency care provided to children at Wolfson Children’s Hospital in their most critical times of need.

For more information on this year's Lantern Award recipients, visit the Emergency Nurses Association website.

