Woman arrested after early morning stabbing in Glynn County, police say

GLYNN COUNTY, Ga. — A woman is in custody after Glynn County Police responded to a stabbing early Monday morning on Dusty Lane.

Officers arrived just before 1 a.m. and found a person with a single stab wound.

First responders treated the victim at the scene before taking them to Southeast Georgia Health System in Brunswick. The victim’s injuries are not considered life-threatening.

Police say they arrested 22-year-old Grace Freeman at the scene.

Investigators searched the home for evidence before taking Freeman to the Glynn County Police Department for questioning.

She now faces several charges, including aggravated assault and false imprisonment, according to police.

The case is still under investigation.

