Woman charged in 2022 stabbing death of teen in Jacksonville

By ActionNewsJax.com News Staff

Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen, 22, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Laniya Frederick. (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police said they’ve arrested someone in the Sept. 5, 2022 stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman in the 5900 block of Normandy Boulevard. Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen, 22, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Laniya Frederick.

On the day of the stabbing, police were called to the area and found Frederick suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery, and died five days later, according to JSO.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cohen on July 24, 2024 and JSO Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested her Sunday, a JSO news release states.

