Woman charged in 2022 stabbing death of teen in Jacksonville

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville police said they’ve arrested someone in the Sept. 5, 2022 stabbing death of an 18-year-old woman in the 5900 block of Normandy Boulevard. Ms’Tayari Chaka Cohen, 22, was charged with manslaughter in the death of Laniya Frederick.

On the day of the stabbing, police were called to the area and found Frederick suffering from stab wounds. She was taken to the hospital, underwent surgery, and died five days later, according to JSO.

An arrest warrant was issued for Cohen on July 24, 2024 and JSO Criminal Apprehension Unit arrested her Sunday, a JSO news release states.

Death Investigation Leads to Arrest



On September 5, 2022, Jacksonville Sheriff's Office patrol officers responded to a reported stabbing of an individual that occurred in the 5900 block of Normandy Boulevard. The victim, Laniya Frederick (Black/Female, 18), was transported to… pic.twitter.com/ye9LeP8nFB — Jax Sheriff's Office (@JSOPIO) November 6, 2024

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]





[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.