Woman dead after a Polaris UTV goes down a sand hill backwards

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office responded to a fatal crash that happened on 9500 Eastport Road.

A Polaris UTV was southbound climbing a sandhill.

According to JSO, once it reached the hill it attempted to make a turn to try to go back down the hill.

During the turn, the Polaris rolled over ejecting both white female occupants.

JSO says the driver was pronounced deceased at the scene by JFRD.

The passenger suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

This is the 173rd traffic fatality in Duval County this year.

