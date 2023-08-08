Woman dies in Duval Co. Jail, JSO says

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office Cold Case Unit responded to an inmate that was found in medical distress.

On Aug. 5 around 5 a.m., the inmate was delivered breakfast where she was observed upright and alert.

Minutes later, correctional officers were notified about a medical emergency. They began to do CPR on the woman.

The officer continued to do CPR until they were relieved from the medical staff and an AED was applied.

Jacksonville Fire and Rescue was contacted and transported the woman to a local medical facility for treatment.

She was pronounced dead on Aug. 7.

They identified the inmate’s name, Rebecca Faircloth. She was initially arrested on May 31, 2021, for attempted murder, and possession of a firearm by a convicted felon.

She was subsequently sentenced on August 4, 2023, to 10 years in the Florida State Prison for those same charges.

Initial information indicates Faircloth possibly had an undetermined medical episode. It does not appear she had any contact with other inmates or officers before the medical episode.

The medical examiner’s office determination of death will follow an autopsy of the inmate and detectives continue their investigation with interviews and assessment of available evidence located at the scene.

