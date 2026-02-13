Woman on electric scooter killed in Jacksonville hit-and-run crash

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman who was riding an electric scooter Thursday night is dead after she was hit by a vehicle. The incident occurred at about 9:20 p.m. in the 6300 block of Jammes Road.

She was pronounced dead at the scene.

“After striking the scooter, the vehicle then fled the scene without stopping or rendering aid,” a Jacksonville police news release states.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call police at 904-630-0500, or email JSOcrimetips@jaxsheriff.org or call Crimestoppers at 1-866-854-TIPS.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.