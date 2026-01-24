Woman found dead on Sunbeam Road; JSO investigating

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office is investigating after a woman was found dead in the 4000 block of Sunbeam Road on Friday afternoon, says the sheriff’s office.

According to JSO, patrol officers responded to Sunbeam Road regarding a welfare check around 12:16 p.m.

A woman in her 40’s was found unresponsive and later pronounced dead by Jacksonville Fire and Rescue.

JSO says the Crime Scene Unit and detectives with the Homicide Unit are conducting an investigation. They are also working with the Medical Examiner’s Office and the state attorney’s office.

The sheriff’s office encourages anyone with information to contact them at 904-630-0500 or at jsocrimetips@jaxsheriff.org. You can also stay anonymous and contact CrimeStoppers at 1-866-845-TIPS.

