Woman found guilty of manslaughter in Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio’s murder trial

TAMPA, Fla. — 22-year-old woman accused of helping plan the ambush that killed Jacksonville rapper Julio Foolio last year has been found guilty of manslaughter on Friday night.

After nearly four hours, the jury reached its verdict.

Alicia Andrews testified in court on Thursday, claiming she was unaware of a murder plot involving her boyfriend, Isaiah Chance, who is accused of orchestrating a deadly attack in June 2024.

Prosecutors argued that Andrews acted as a lookout during the ambush that resulted in the death of Foolio outside a Tampa Holiday Inn. They argue that she helped Chance and others track Foolio’s movements on the night of the shooting.

Arrests made in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Foolio Arrests made in the murder of Jacksonville rapper Foolio (Jacksonville Sheriff's Office)

“I mean, I heard a lot of shots, so I didn’t know what went on — shooting in the air, somebody got shot at, I didn’t know,” Andrews said during her testimony.

She testified that she never saw a gun that night and remains terrified of her boyfriend, who is also charged in the case.

Prosecutors questioned her credibility during the trial, showing jurors a 2021 text message where Andrews wrote that Foolio “needed to die.”

“Yeah, but I didn’t mean it, I was 17 and just gossiping,” Andrews testified.

Andrews was the last witness to testify during the trial. She could face life in prison without the possibility of parole.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.