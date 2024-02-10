Family of a woman who said her on-again, off-again boyfriend allegedly killed her, speaks out

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — We now know the name of the victim involved in a Jacksonville manslaughter case from April, last year. Action News Jax got the unredacted arrest report of Adin Bonner saying he allegedly shot and killed Angel Glover.

We are hearing from her family for the first time. And Glover’s grandmother, Franciner Wilson Glover, says she and her family are still grieving.

Angel was only 22 years old when she was killed. She leaves behind a now 2-year-old son. Franciner says she was taken away too soon.

“To me Angel was an angel,” Franciner said. “She was a loving kind sweetheart.”

Last year on April 27, Franciner received a call that her granddaughter was shot and killed.

She explains the phone call she had with the detective saying, “I said, ‘is it about Angel?’ She said, ‘yes.’ I said, ‘is she dead?’ And she said ‘yes,’” Franciner said crying.

Adin Bonner was arrested just two days ago in connection with her death.

Franciner said Bonner called her the next day to apologize.

“He called me the next day, and he said, ‘I’m sorry, I didn’t mean to do it, forgive me, I didn’t mean to do it,’” Franciner said.

But then weeks later, Bonner told her he shot Angel out of self-defense.

“I said you know what, you’re speaking out of both sides of your mouth – which side is it? Stand your ground, or is it murder?,” Franciner said describing the conversation she had with Bonner. "

Franciner says Angel and Bonner had been in a relationship on and off for about five years, and described it as unhealthy.

Action News Jax got an unredacted report on the shooting at Bonner’s home. It says Angel “attempted to break into his residence.”

It also says Angel learned Bonner may have gotten a “new girl pregnant.”

The reports says Angel was “banging on the doors…yelling at him,” and “he heard her pulling on the secured AC window unit,” and he was “fearful” that Angel would get in.

Detectives said Bonner fired a “warning shot,” but then Angel went to his truck, and grabbed a screwdriver. The report also says “she was not holding it in a threatening manner.”

The report goes on to say the surveillance video showed Bonner shot Angel about “three feet away.”

“It still hurts because she is no longer with us,” Franciner said.

Even so, Franciner said, “I forgive him, but I don’t forgive the act that he did cause that should not have ever happened. She loved him, she wouldn’t hurt a hair on his head

Bonner is facing manslaughter charges and his next court date is set for February 12th.

