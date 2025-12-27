Woman injured in early morning shooting on Begonia Road, police say

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman in her early twenties is recovering after being shot in the hand during a violent dispute on Begonia Road early Saturday morning, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office.

Officers responded to the 5700 block of Begonia Road around 3:45 a.m. after a ShotSpotter alert signaled gunfire in the area.

Not long after, the injured woman arrived at a local hospital in a private car. Police say her injury is not life-threatening.

Investigators believe the shooting happened during a heated argument involving several people.

JSO says the situation got worse when property was damaged, and both sides pulled out weapons.

Police say a female suspect, in her late teens to early twenties, fired at the victim.

Several people are being questioned by detectives, and police say there is no ongoing threat to the public.

