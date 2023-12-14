Woman’s life forever changed by crash blamed on St. Johns County deputy

ST. AUGUSTINE, Fla. — A St. Augustine woman who nearly died after a deputy crashed into her motorcycle in 2019, is now sharing her story.

Fifty-six-year-old Julia (Jenny) Perez filed a lawsuit against the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office and now, after almost five years has reached a settlement agreement. But it’s not over yet, she still must wait for state approval.

Perez was adventurous, always exploring the outdoors. She went from ziplining and waterskiing to having to re-learn how to walk and talk.

“I’m in pain all the time,” Perez said. “Every movement, I have to be calculating everything. So I don’t think it’s fair. But I need to keep calm because I don’t want to cry.”

Apr. 7th, 2019 Perez’s life changed forever. That day, she and her fiancé, Tom Eiland were on their way home in St. Augustine on their motorcycles when a St. Johns County deputy hit them. FHP states the deputy was at fault when he failed to do a U-turn.

“Almost every medical professional that I spoke with, was, quite frankly, shocked when I told them that she had lived,” Perez’s attorney, Joel Harris said.

Harris says it’s a miracle she’s alive.

While this accident completely altered her life, Perez understands we all make mistakes.

When Action News Jax asked Perez what she would tell the man who did this to her, she said, “I forgive him. I forgive him.”

She spent three months in the hospital on a ventilator and a feeding tube and has since had dozens of surgeries. She has a piece of metal in almost every part of her body except her head and spine.

And since she can’t work, she has mounting medical bills.

Her 82-year-old mom, whom she lives with, helps her when she can. She says she had to file a lawsuit to get compensation and accountability.

“Because then we’ll have food and roof and a better life,” Perez said. “Secure life that I don’t have right now.”

After nearly five years, the litigation reached a settlement agreement. A few weeks ago, the St. Johns County Board of County Commission voted unanimously to “authorize up to $6.3 million to support the St. Johns County Sheriff’s Office’s settlement.

“Elected officials in St. Johns County worked to get this done and agreed to it because it really is in the interest of St. Johns County,” Harris said. “But in the same token, they’re taking care of one of their own, you know, and that’s Miss Perez here.”

Both parties signed off on this settlement agreement. Florida law says the state legislature must approve any settlement involving a local government over $200,000.

Lawmakers will discuss it starting January 12th at the start of the legislative session.

