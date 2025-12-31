‘Words matter’: Faith leaders renew calls for embattled Clay School Board Member’s resignation

CLAY COUNTY, Fla. — Clay County faith leaders are ratcheting up pressure on Clay School Board Member Robert Alvero (District 2) to resign.

Alvero sparked controversy last week after posting a video on social media in which he stated 80 percent of his experiences with African Americans have been “rude”, “nasty,” and “problematic”.

“Words matter. Watch your words,” said Bishop Marvin C. Zanders of the African Methodist Episcopal Church.

Zanders led a coalition of faith leaders and Black community organizers who gathered on the morning of New Year’s Eve to lend their voice to the growing choir of leaders who have called for his resignation.

Bishop Zanders argued Alvero’s continued presence on the school board only stands to stoke further divides.

“When an elected official speaks with such board condemnation of an entire community. It sends a harmful message, especially to those who are called out, students of African American decent,” Zanders said.

Alvero’s comments were swiftly condemned by his fellow board members, local state lawmakers, and the Commissioner of Education.

But instead of resigning, Alvero hired an attorney who has threatened to sue the school board or state board of education if Alvero faces any retaliation for his comments.

“I guess Forrest Gump said it best, you can’t fix stupid,” Clay School Board Member Beth Clark said (District 3).

Clark, who attended the Wednesday news conference, noted the board is limited in its authority to hold Alvero accountable.

“He is an elected official. He should have been vetted better by his party. We could do probably a vote of no confidence, but I don’t think Clay County has run into this before,” Clark said.

That’s why Pastor Jeffrey Dove of St. James A.M.E. Church wants to see the Governor take action.

“We’re hoping that and praying that the Governor will respond. It is an upcoming election, and we would appreciate if he would do the right thing,” Dove said.

Action News Jax reached out to Alvero’s attorney for comment on the renewed calls for his client’s resignation.

He declined to weigh in.

Previously, he’s denied Alvero’s comments were racist, instead casting them as a reflection of his client’s personal experiences.

Those who attended today’s news conference were encouraged to speak out at the upcoming school board meeting on January 8th.

