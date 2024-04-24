‘At worst, you’re just hateful:’ UNF investigation underway for antisemitic vandalism on-campus

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — The president of the University of North Florida’s “Jewish Ospreys” is now sounding the alarm over antisemitism after a painted logo outside the student union was vandalized on the second day of Passover.

The person, or persons, responsible scraped the paint off two parts of the logo, defacing one word in specific.

“What they actually scraped off was the word “Ahabah,” which means love,” explained Haley Jacobson, the student group’s president. “So you’re just proving to everybody that you know, at best, you’re ignorant, and at worst, you’re just hateful.”

Jacobson is the president of the on-campus Jewish student group, who told Action News Jax this unfortunately marks just the latest in a series of antisemitic acts on campus.

“We’ve had the swastikas, we’ve had groups on campus protesting, we’ve had, unfortunate comments on the Habad’s Instagram, or people just saying bad things when we’re tabling in the market days,” Jacobson said.

Now, an active investigation and search are underway with campus police. Jacobson said on Wednesday she’s hopeful about finding the person responsible, but that the situation comes at inopportune timing, with most Jewish students who may be able to help find the person responsible having gone home already for Passover.

Nonetheless, Evan Fountain, outlined on-campus for Action News Jax Wednesday the need for all Ospreys, Jewish or not, to stand in solidarity with their Jewish classmates during this time.

“God created us all each of the same. He created me just like he created you just like he created each and every one of us,” Fountain said. “So it’s, it’s important that, you know, we stand for each other and stand together in solidarity.”

Action News Jax has reached out to the university for official comment multiple times but is still waiting to hear back.

