Wrong-way crash kills driver on Hart Expressway

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — A woman died early Sunday morning in a wrong-way crash on the Hart Expressway.

Read: Man dead after officer-involved shooting near Beach Boulevard and St. Johns Bluff

The Jacksonville Sheriff’s Office said the crash happened around 1:38 a.m. in the westbound lanes near the 7800 block of Commodore Point Expressway.

Officers said a woman was driving a Nissan Altima eastbound in the westbound lanes when she hit another car head on.

The other driver, a man in his mid-40s, was taken to the hospital and is in stable condition.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The woman died shortly after arriving at the hospital, according to police.

The westbound lanes of the Hart Expressway were shut down at Parental Home Road for several hours while police investigated.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.