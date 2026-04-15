Noticias Jacksonville: Spanish local news launching in Jacksonville in May

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — CMG Jacksonville TV is pleased to announce the launch of Noticias Jacksonville on Telemundo Jacksonville, beginning in May.

This will provide the market with the first and only Hispanic local news in the Jacksonville area.

“When we became a Telemundo Affiliate in 2022, it was always our goal to serve the Northeast Florida Hispanic community with local news dedicated to that audience,” WFOX/WJAX TV VP and General Manager Omesh Somaru said. “The Hispanic population in our region continues to grow and represents a vital part of our community. These viewers deserve news coverage in their preferred language that reflects their experiences, addresses their concerns, and keeps them informed about the issues that matter most to them. We’re honored for the opportunity to partner with Telemundo to make this happen for our area.”

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We first told you in January about the launch of this initiative and now we have the team in place.

Karen Taffanelli has been named Anchor and Executive Producer of the newscast, officially stepping into the role on March 9. With more than a decade of experience, including the past five years dedicated to launching and revitalizing on air projects, Taffanelli brings a proven track record of innovation and leadership. Joining her on the broadcasts are reporters Rita Sibaja and Freddy Machado.

This launch marks a significant milestone in Cox Media Group’s ongoing commitment to expanding its reach and better serving the Hispanic community across Northeast Florida.

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About Cox Media Group:

CMG Media Corporation (d/b/a Cox Media Group) is an industry-leading media company with unparalleled brands, award-winning content, and exceptional team members. CMG provides valuable local and national journalism and entertainment content to the people and communities it serves. The company’s businesses encompass 14 high-quality, market-leading television brands in 8 markets: 50 top-performing radio stations delivering multiple genres of content in 10 markets and numerous streaming and digital platforms. CMG’s TV portfolio includes multiple primary affiliates of ABC, CBS, FOX, NBC, Telemundo and MyNetworkTV, as well as several valuable news and independent stations. For more information about CMG, visit www.coxmediagroup.com.

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