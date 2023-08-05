‘You are the one who saved his life’: Woman thanks dispatcher for helping save her husbands life

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Jayda Walker, a Jacksonville Fire and Rescue dispatcher, helped a wife through CPR to save her husband’s life.

Browning’s husband Travis stopped breathing and Jayda was able to talk Browning through CPR.

In return, Deborah Browning, the wife went to Walker’s workplace with flowers to thank her.

“I just had to meet you and tell you how wonderful you are,” Browning said.

Browning and her husband continued to thank her.

Browning hoped that all dispatchers felt this appreciated.

If you need a timeline cleanser, get the tissues ready for this reunion. Last March, Deborah Browning called 911 after her husband Travis stopped breathing. @THEJFRDEmergency Dispatcher Jayda Walker was able to talk Deborah through CPR and helped save her husband's life. (1/2) pic.twitter.com/4RdzdtcsuJ — City of Jacksonville (@CityofJax) August 4, 2023

