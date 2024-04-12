Man missing in Bradford County found dead in wooded area in Starke

BRADFORD COUNTY, Fla. — A man missing since Monday was found dead in a wooded area near a creek bank in Starke.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

The Bradford County Sheriff’s Office does not believe foul play is involved in Joel Wallick’s death but an investigation is active and ongoing.

Wallick was last seen walking from the Holiday Inn Express on April 8 around 11:50 a.m. He was seen wearing a polka-dot shirt, gray shorts, white/black shoes, and a black bookbag on his back. Surveillance footage captured the last moments Wallick was seen.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.