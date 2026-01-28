Movies and TV shows casting across the US

The glitz and glam of Hollywood captures the attention of Americans starting from an early age. Beyond celebrities' Instagram Stories and red carpet poses, there are actors out there paying their dues and honing their craft in pursuit of a sustainable career or a fulfilling sideline. Submitting to casting calls is a big part of that journey.

Whether you're a working actor or an aspiring one, you might be curious to know which movies and TV shows are casting roles near you. Backstage compiled a list of projects casting right now across the U.S., and which roles they're looking to fill.

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

TV Series, Real Professional Cooks & Chefs

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (chorus / ensemble, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (models, 18+)

--- Real Professional Cooks & Chefs for TV Series (real people, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $5,200

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'All Hail Santa Claus'

'All Hail Santa Claus'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Nick (lead, male, 18-28)

--- Ella (day player, female, 21-30)

--- Ian (day player, male, 18-28)

- Roles pay up to: $2,241

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

Amazon MGM 'CTTS'

Amazon MGM 'CTTS'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- BG Pedestrians (background / extra, 18+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York, NY; Kingston, NY; Saugerties, NY; Newburgh, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

Untitled Docu-Fiction Short

Untitled Docu-Fiction Short

- Project type: documentary

- Roles:

--- Younger Father (supporting, male, 25-40)

--- Older Father (supporting, male, 40-70)

- Roles pay up to: $200

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the documentary here

Morning Moon - an independent feature

Morning Moon - an independent feature

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Selena (lead, female, 20-23)

--- Avi (lead, male, 40-45)

--- Nya (supporting, female, 35-45)

- Roles pay up to: $5,500

- Casting locations: Madison, WI; Milwaukee, WI; Chicago, IL; Rockford, IL

- Learn more about the feature film here

A24 Chinatown TV Series

A24 Chinatown TV Series

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Chinatown Triad Boss Types (background / extra, 30+)

--- Chinese Family Member Types (lead, 23+)

--- Baby (background / extra, 1+)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: Queens, NY; Manhattan, NY; Bethpage, NY

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Jane'

'Jane'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jane (lead, female, 21-28)

- Roles pay up to: $5,000

- Casting locations: Brooklyn, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Girls Trip'

'Girls Trip'

- Project type: reality TV

- Roles:

--- Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-34)

--- Besties with a Recently Single Woman (real people, female, 26-36)

- Roles pay up to: $1,800

- Casting locations: nationwide

- Learn more about the reality TV show here

'Caller'

'Caller'

- Project type: scripted show

- Roles:

--- Janet (lead, female, 39-42)

--- Mike Harper (supporting, male, 23-25)

--- Sasha (day player, male, 30-36)

- Roles pay up to: $2,000

- Casting locations: Auditions: Jan 30, 2026 in Atlanta, GA

- Learn more about the scripted show here

'Ourealis'

'Space Man'

'Ourealis'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Codename "Badger" (supporting, female, 21-60)

--- Codename "Star" (supporting, female, 21-28)

--- Codename "Amber" (supporting, female, 35-55)

- Roles pay up to: $4,000

- Casting locations: Fort Lauderdale, FL; Miami, FL

- Learn more about the feature film here

'The Clowning'

'Space Man'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Supporting Cast (supporting, 30+)

- Roles pay up to: $400

- Casting locations: Rochester, NY; Canandaigua, NY; Buffalo, NY; Geneva, NY; Ithaca, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

'Somedays'

'The Clowning'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- Jake (lead, male, 28-35)

--- Reese (supporting, male, 27-35)

--- Will (supporting, male, 29-35)

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the feature film here

Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

'Somedays'

- Project type: feature film

- Roles:

--- 8 to 11 year old boy (background / extra, male, 7-11)

- Roles pay up to: $224

- Casting locations: New York, NY

- Learn more about the feature film here

Grusho Anna // Shutterstock

'Billionaire Crushed My Hands, Now He's Begging'

- Project type: vertical series

- Roles:

--- Eva (lead, female, 25-35)

--- Everlyn (supporting, female, 25-40)

--- Rock (supporting, male, 30-45)

- Roles pay up to: $3,600

- Casting locations: Los Angeles, CA

- Learn more about the vertical series here

This story was produced by Backstage and reviewed and distributed by Stacker.