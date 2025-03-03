Naples 7-day weather forecast

Stacker created the forecast for Naples, Florida using data from OpenWeather. This week's high is 75 °F on Sunday, while the low is 54 °F on Friday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and rain on 2 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Monday, March 3
- High of 74 °F, low of 59 °F (58% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (15 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:48 AM, sunset at 6:29 PM
Tuesday, March 4
- High of 74 °F, low of 64 °F (65% humidity)
- Fair with a 0% chance of rain
- High risk of harm from sun exposure (6 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:47 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
Wednesday, March 5
- High of 74 °F, low of 68 °F (83% humidity)
- Overcast with a 100% chance of rain (1 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Moderate breeze (17 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:46 AM, sunset at 6:30 PM
Thursday, March 6
- High of 70 °F, low of 60 °F (64% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
- Fresh breeze (24 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:45 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
- First quarter moon
Friday, March 7
- High of 70 °F, low of 54 °F (42% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:44 AM, sunset at 6:31 PM
Saturday, March 8
- High of 74 °F, low of 68 °F (82% humidity)
- Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:43 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM
Sunday, March 9
- High of 75 °F, low of 63 °F (87% humidity)
- Mostly sunny with a 100% chance of rain (4 mm of rain)
- Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (9 UV index)
- Strong breeze (28 mph wind)
- Sunrise at 6:42 AM, sunset at 6:32 PM