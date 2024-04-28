2024 NFL Draft grades: Detroit Lions fulfilled their needs but took some risks

Overall Detroit Lions grade: B

Detroit made some great picks in the first two rounds of the draft and some risky ones to kick off Day 3. They accomplished their goal of getting better at cornerback this offseason, now featuring a completely revamped room as Terrion Arnold and Ennis Rakestraw Jr. will join Carlton Davis in Detroit. The Lions even got a couple sixth-rounders with potential to close out their day. It's really just the selections in the fourth round that are giving a bit of pause here.

Favorite pick: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSU (189th overall)

Wingo should have been drafted over 100 selections higher than this. He checks off so many boxes from technique to production to versatility to age. It’s baffling how he was on the board in the sixth round. This could be a Grady Jarrett-level steal for the Lions if he continues to develop on the right path. Steal, steal, steal.

Least favorite pick: Giovanni Manu, OT, British Columbia (126th overall)

It’s hard to know what to make of this because we just don’t have many players straight from Canada getting drafted this high. Manu is, luckily, in a situation where he’s not a threat to either of the Lions’ starters at tackle, so maybe he’ll get a fair chance to develop without fear of hurting the team. This will be a fascinating player to track.

Draft picks

Round 1, Pick 24: Terrion Arnold, CB, AlabamaRound 2, Pick 61: Ennis Rakestraw Jr., CB, MissouriRound 4, Pick 126: Giovanni Manu, OT, British ColumbiaRound 4, Pick 132: Sione Vaki, S/RB, UtahRound 6, Pick 189: Mekhi Wingo, DL, LSURound 6, Pick 210: Christian Mahogany, G, Boston College