Joe Biden and Colin Jost roast Trump at the White House annual dinner: Everything you need to know.

It seems there were two standup comedians at the 2024 White House correspondents' dinner on Sunday: "Weekend Update" host and SNL writer Colin Jost and President Joe Biden.

Since 1921, the White House Correspondents Association has held the dinner celebrating the free press by bringing together journalists and politicians for a night of friendly jabs and to raise money for scholarships. Roughly 2,600 people attended the annual event this year at the Washington Hilton Hotel, while outside protesters demonstrating against Israel’s war in Gaza chanted “Shame on you!” and "Free, free Palestine!"

Inside, though, all eyes were on Biden and Jost, who largely took aim at former President Donald Trump’s legal woes. Here’s everything you need to know about this year’s event.

👴🏻 Biden poked fun at Trump — and himself

In a speech lasting roughly 10 minutes, Biden, 81, acknowledged the frequent criticisms about his advanced age while poking fun at his opponent.

“The 2024 election’s in full swing and yes, age is an issue. I’m a grown man running against a 6-year-old,” Biden joked. Of Trump, 77, he said, “Age is the only thing we have in common. My vice president actually endorses me.”

The president also referenced Trump's ongoing trial in New York City involving alleged hush money payments made to adult film actress Stormy Daniels. It was notable given that he's forbidden his aides to publicly speak about Trump's legal battles, per the New York Times.

“Trump is so desperate he started reading those Bibles he’s selling,” he said. “He got to the first commandment: You shall have no other god before me. That’s when he put it down and said, ‘This book is not for me.’”

Trump wasn't Biden's only target. The president also mocked Colorado Representative Lauren Boebert, who was escorted out of a theater for unruly behavior last year. "If Congress were theater, they would have thrown out Lauren Boebert a long time ago," he said.

🎤Jost called out the differences between Biden and Trump

As the emcee for the night, Jost highlighted the differences between Biden and Trump, saying that nothing about the 2024 presidential election “makes sense anymore.”

"The candidate who's a famous New York City playboy took abortion rights away, and the guy who is trying to get your abortion rights back is an 80-year-old Catholic," Jost said.

In the end, the SNL star offered a heartfelt endorsement of the current president with a tribute to his late grandfather, who supported Biden in 2020.

“The reason that he voted for you is because you’re a decent man,” Jost said. “My grandpa voted for decency and decency is why we’re all here tonight.”

📣 Protests persisted outside the venue

Outside the Washington Hilton Hotel, hundreds of protestors condemned Biden for his support of Israel as well as members of the press for what they believe to be misleading coverage about the Israeli-Palestinian conflict.

They also aimed to bring attention to the dozens of Arab journalists killed in Gaza since the latest conflict began on October 7, 2023.

At one point, according to the Associated Press, someone inside the hotel unfurled a Palestinian flag from a top-floor window. Some protesters reportedly chased after guests dressed in tuxedos and dresses as they hurried inside for the event.

👥 Who was there?

The audience was a who's who in the media, Hollywood and politics. Among them were folks like Caitlyn Jenner, Jon Hamm, Questlove, Chris Pine, Molly Ringwald, Fran Drescher, Keri Russell, Rosario Dawson, Jon Cryer, Billy Porter, Wilson Cruz and Lorne Michaels.

Also in attendance were Academy Award winner Da’Vine Joy Randolph, SAG president Fran Drescher and Jost’s wife, actress Scarlett Johansson.

Top journalists were also in the mix, such as The View co-hosts Alyssa Farah Griffin and Sunny Hostin as well as Lester Holt, Al Roker, Jim Acosta, Savannah Guthrie, Gale King and CNN's Dana Bash.

👀 Trump’s take

Trump didn't attend Saturday's dinner, continuing a tradition that began during his presidency. The last time he was at the dinner was in 2011, when then-President Barack Obama made a joke about his reality TV celebrity status.ome reports suggest this was the turning point that fueled Trump's decision to run for president in 2016.

The former president did weigh in, however, posting on Truth Social that, “White House Correspondents’ Dinner was really bad.”

“Colin Jost BOMBED, and Crooked Joe was an absolute disaster!” he wrote. “Doesn’t get much worse than this!”