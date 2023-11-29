NBA responds to Congressional letter, condemns use of forced labor in China and elsewhere

The NBA responded to a U.S. Congressional committee via a letter on Tuesday about concerns over the use of forced labor in China when it comes to league apparel, according to ESPN's Mark Fainaru-Wada.
The NBA told the committee that it both prohibits the use of forced labor when it comes to the making of official league apparel, that it follows U.S. guidelines regarding doing business in China and that it “condemns human rights violations anywhere.”
The response came after the Congressional-Executive Commission on China, a bipartisan committee, — one of which called out Dallas Mavericks guard and new ANTA executive Kyrie Irving specifically.
The , a Chinese apparel giant worth more than $30 billion, and other Chinese apparel firms "publicly embrace the use of supply chains linked to force labor that helps fund the genocide committed in the Xinjiang Uyghur Autonomous Region." The letter that was sent to the NBPA specifically mentioned Irving's deal with ANTA.
“While the genocide continues, ANTA … [will] likely continue to profit from teh systematic use of forced labor in the XUAR,” the letter to the NBPA read.
from the region despite a U.S. ban on cotton from there. Many other companies, including Nike, Calvin Klein and Tommy Hilfiger, . ANTA has faced this criticism in the past, including during the 2022 Beijing Olympics. The company was the official apparel provider for the games, and the IOC had to make sure the uniforms did not contain any cotton after backlash.
Last year, the United Nations human rights office accused China of human rights violations that "may constitute … crimes against humanity" when it comes to the treatment of Uyghurs and other Muslim groups in Xinjiang, . The United States went further and . The Uyghurs are a group of Muslims that make up about half of the Xinjiang region's estimated 25 million population. Hundreds of thousands, if not more than one million, Uyghurs and other minorities have been sent to indoctrination camps since at least 2017, . China has claimed these camps are "benign vocational training schools," but horrific allegations have surfaced about the treatment of people there.
According to ESPN, there were 17 active NBA players who had shoe deals with various Chinese companies tied to forced labor in Xinjiang as of last year. Klay Thompson reportedly has a 10-year, $80 million deal with ANTA, and both Gordon Hayward and Kevon Looney also have ANTA shoe deals. , is the only player in the league who is an executive at the company.
Irving returned to the Mavericks this past offseason on a three-year, $126 million deal. He previously had a long running deal with Nike, though that ended after his antisemitism controversy with the Brooklyn Nets. Irving was suspended eight games last season after he on social media. He also missed more than 50 games during the 2021-22 season while . Irving was reportedly making at least $11 million annually on his Nike deal.