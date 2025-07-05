Netflix heads to space: NASA teams up for live content on NASA+

NASA announced that it will partner with Netflix to stream live programming through NASA+ starting this summer.

The collaboration will allow audiences to stream rocket launches, astronaut spacewalks, mission coverage, and live views of Earth from the International Space Station.

“The National Aeronautics and Space Act of 1958 calls on us to share our story of space exploration with the broadest possible audience,” said Rebecca Sirmons, general manager of NASA+ at the agency’s headquarters in Washington.

“Together, we’re committed to a Golden Age of Innovation and Exploration – inspiring new generations, right from the comfort of their couch or in the palm of their hand from their phone.”

Through this partnership, NASA aims to make its scientific work and exploration efforts more accessible.

NASA+ will remain free and ad-free, accessible through the NASA app and the agency’s website.

Additional programming details and schedules will be announced ahead of the launch.

