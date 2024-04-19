Pass or Fail: The New York Mets' 2024 City Connect uniforms

The New York Mets unveiled their City Connect uniforms on Friday, which the team will wear during Saturday home games beginning April 27.

According to the team, the design process took over two years of planning before they came to a final result. The Mets' traditional colors of blue, orange and white will be replaced on these uniforms by gray and purple.

"It's all about connecting to New York," said Mets chief marketing officer Andy Goldberg. "A lot of detail, a lot of focus on this idea that yeah, it's not orange and blue by design. It's meant to connect to New York. It's meant to not just be an alternate Mets uniform. It's our City Connect. It is how Met fans can represent across the world."

The uniforms pay tribute to the trains that connect Mets fans, the bridges that bring their boroughs together, and the concrete that serves as the city's drumbeat. pic.twitter.com/2AwfY7iSIy — MLB (@MLB) April 19, 2024

According to the Mets, the gray symbolizes the "concrete jungle of New York City," while the purple represents the 7 Line train that runs to Citi Field.

There are also details on the jersey that have meaning, like the "NYC" across the chest is meant for all of the city, not just Queens where the Mets play.

The pinstripes on the jersey and pants are made up of circles and diamonds, representing the local and express subway lines of New York City,

The right arm sleeve patch is designed like a New York City subway token.

On the hats is a cross-section of steelwork on the Queensboro Bridge. Inside the hats is an artist's rendering of the city's subway map.

Player names on the back of the jerseys are in a font that the Mets have traditionally used on the front of away jerseys.

Eight MLB teams, including the Mets, will debut City Connect uniforms during the 2024 season. Only the New York Yankees and Oakland A's do not have City Connect uniforms.

What do you think? Would you give these new Mets uniforms a pass or a fail?