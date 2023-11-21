People's Panic Meter + Waiver Wire pickups for Week 12

Subscribe to the Yahoo Fantasy Football Show
As we enter the final fantasy regular season stretch there is plenty of panic to go around for managers trying to make a playoff push. Matt Harmon and Andy Behrens react to all your Week 11 submissions to the 'People's Panic Meter' and provide the top five waiver wire pickups for Week 12:
2:20 - Podcast programming note for Thanksgiving week schedule
3:45 - Coping Corner
4:59 - Coping Corner candidate: Trevor Lawrence
10:15 - Coping Corner candidate: Commanders Offense
18:55 - People's Panic Meter submissions
19:06 - Calvin Ridley
23:38 - Cooper Kupp + Garrett Wilson
27:15 - Chargers offense
32:35 - Stefon Diggs
36:23 - Bengals offense without Burrow
39:00 - Marquise Brown
46:13 - Derrick Henry
49:30 - Sam LaPorta
54:50 - Top 5 Waiver Wire adds for Week 12
1:00:06 - Harmon's Mom is made at Harmon for fantasy advice (or lack thereof)
