Philadelphia Union-NYCFC match interrupted by raccoon field invader

The most agile athlete on the field of Wednesday's game between the Philadelphia Union and New York City FC was nocturnal.

The 21st minute saw a raccoon invade the field and evade capture for the next two minutes, despite a persistent effort from a Union grounds crew armed with trash cans. The furry Philadelphian was eventually led into a trap and caught in a can.

The effort won over the hearts of the crowd and the Apple TV broadcasters, who urged the raccoon to "go on" as the crew circled. The players were less amused by the stoppage.

RACCOON ON THE FIELD!!!



MIDWEEK @MLS AT ITS FINEST pic.twitter.com/tO8AJUrkJw — Andrew Wiebe (@andrew_wiebe) May 16, 2024

The good news for animal lovers is Union announced the raccoon was given to a company called Hoffman's Exterminating (one would hope their capabilities go beyond extermination) and safely released into the wild, or the closest thing you can get to the wild in Philadelphia.

🦝 update 🚨



Our friend was put in good hands with @HoffmansPest and has been safely released!#DOOP pic.twitter.com/IrPpIDDZAS — Philadelphia Union (@PhilaUnion) May 16, 2024

NYCFC led 1-0 at the time of the raccoon's arrival and doubled that lead with a goal from Hannes Wolf in the first half's stoppage time. The Union got on the board in the 47th minute via Julián Carranza's goal, but ultimately fell short despite a 26-10 shot discrepancy.

The loss knocked the Union's record down to 3-5-4, a rough start after posting the best record in the league last season and finishing as runners-up to Los Angeles FC in the playoffs.