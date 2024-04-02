Rajon Rondo, two-time NBA champion, announces retirement after 16 seasons

Rajon Rondo announced on this week's "All That Smoke" podcast that he's done playing in the NBA.

"I'd rather spend time with my kids," Rondo told hosts Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

Rondo, 38, was a first-round draft pick by the Phoenix Suns out of Kentucky in 2006. He was then dealt that night to the Boston Celtics with Brian Grant going the other way.

While playing parts of nine seasons with the Celtics, Rondo won his first NBA title, was a four-time All-Star, made the NBA's All-Defensive First and Second Teams on two occasions, and led the league in steals in 2010. Other than his rookie season, once became a regular in the lineup, he averaged double-digit points per game.

Rondo would move on from Boston to the Dallas Mavericks in Dec. 2014. His time there ended after clashes with head coach Rick Carlisle and strained relationships with his teammates. It was bad enough that Rondo was reportedly left out of the player's playoff share.

After Dallas, Rondo would spend the next three seasons on three different teams — the Sacramento Kings, Chicago Bulls, and New Orleans Pelicans — before joining the Los Angeles Lakers and helping them win the 2020 NBA title . During the run to his second career championship, he recorded 8.9 points, 6.6 assists, and 4.3 rebounds coming off the bench.

Rondo finished up his NBA career in 2022 after playing for the Atlanta Hawks, Los Angeles Clippers, getting one more ride with the Lakers, and finally, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Rajon Rondo is calling it a career:



▪️2x NBA Champion (2008, 2020)

▪️3x NBA Assists Leader

▪️4x All-Star (2010-2013)

▪️15th All-Time Assists Leader (7,584)



Next stop: the Hall Of Fame? pic.twitter.com/DNTuwy35To — Ball Don’t Lie (@Balldontlie) April 2, 2024

Rondo told Barnes and Jackson that he's back at school as a full-time student taking a mix of online and in-person classes at the University of Kentucky. He left college early to enter the NBA Draft in 2006 and is now finishing up his degree along with coaching his 12-year-old son.