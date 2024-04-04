Rashee Rice's lawyer confirms Chiefs WR was driving Lamborghini that caused multi-vehicle crash in Dallas

Chiefs wide receiver Rashee Rice was driving the Lamborghini involved in a hit-and-run last Saturday in Dallas, his attorney said at a news conference Thursday.

Royce West, Rice's attorney, added that the wideout is "fully cooperating" with the police. During an interview with officers, Rice admitted to being behind of the wheel at the time of he crash, West added.

A couple injured in the collision reportedly hired their own legal representation as they consider their legal options,. They were traveling to a friend's 50th birthday party when two cars hit their white Lexus SUV.

Rice was apparently in one of those vehicles, reportedly sending the couple's car to spin across the highway until it hit a wall (you can see the incident on video here). The couple is reportedly recovering at home after a trip to the hospital.

This story will be updated.