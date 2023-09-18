Report: Giants RB Saquon Barkley to miss 3 weeks with 'ordinary' ankle sprain

New York Giants running back Saquon Barkley is expected to miss three weeks with an “ordinary” ankle sprain after going down late in their win over the Arizona Cardinals on Sunday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

The sprain is considered “ordinary,” rather than a high-ankle sprain or something more severe, per Schefter.

An MRI showed that Giants’ RB Saquon Barkley suffered an “ordinary” ankle sprain that now is expected to sideline him three weeks, per source. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 18, 2023

If he does miss three weeks, Barkley will return for their game against the Buffalo Bills on Oct. 15. The Giants are set to take on the San Francisco 49ers next this week.

Barkley rolled his ankle awkwardly on the Giant’s final drive of their game against the Cardinals on Sunday. He was helped off the field and was seen limping significantly with just more than a minute left in the contest.

Saquon Barkley was slow to get up and had to be helped off of the field after his latest carry. pic.twitter.com/6Td11ApcTH — FOX Sports: NFL (@NFLonFOX) September 17, 2023

An MRI on Monday then confirmed the sprain.

The Giants, after their blowout loss to the Dallas Cowboys to start the season, trailed the Cardinals 20-0 at halftime on Sunday — which made them the first team to be outscored 60-0 to start a season since the 1978 Baltimore Colts. Yet the Giants rallied and scored 24 straight points to end the game and mounted their largest comeback since 1950 to take the 31-28 win.

Barkley had 63 rushing yards on 17 carries and scored twice, once on the ground and another through the air. The 26-year-old had 51 rushing yards on 12 carries against the Cowboys in Week 1.

Barkley had a career-high 1,312 rushing yards and 10 touchdowns last season with the Giants, his fifth in the league after they selected him with the No. 1 overall pick in 2018. He signed a one-year, $10 million deal with the club this summer following a brief hold out after the team tried to use the franchise tag on him.

This post will be updated with more information shortly.