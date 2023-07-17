Severe weather causing hundreds of flight delays, cancellations across Northeast

NEWARK, N.J. — Severe weather on Sunday caused headaches for flyers across the Northeast.

>>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<

According to FlightAware, a website that monitors flight statuses, Newark Liberty International, John F. Kennedy International and LaGuardia airports all reported hundreds of flight delays and cancellations. Newark experienced the worst of it.

Passengers are usually encouraged to arrive two to three hours before their flights, so that meant hundreds of people were waiting in the terminals for their delayed flights.

“My flight was canceled in Dallas ... It was disaster today,” one person told CBS News.

[DOWNLOAD: Free Action News Jax app for alerts as news breaks]

At JFK, some frustrated travelers were grounded for hours, and even overnight.

“We were delayed, and then we were delayed more, and then we were canceled,” Mike Weber said.

According to CBS News New York, Weber was heading home to West Palm Beach after celebrating his daughter’s 40th birthday in New York.

“The whole weekend was great right up until it was time to go home,” he said.

Read: Suspect accused of killing 4 dead after manhunt, 2 officers and deputy injured

Since he was stuck in the city one more night, Weber was trying to make plans.

“Every hotel around here, and we’re rebooked out of LaGuardia, every hotel around there, they’re all full of people just like us,” he told CBS News.

Flyers were having the same problems at Newark.

“It got canceled. We don’t know why and they’re not gonna fly us out until two days from now, from what we’ve been told,” one traveler told CBS News.

Read: Woman who vanished 2 days ago after she reported seeing child on highway returns home

Another traveler, Elizabeth Miller, was among hundreds trying to get to Los Angeles.

“They said the next flight is on Tuesday ... I have an interview on Tuesday, so I don’t know how I’m gonna make that,” she told CBS News.

Travelers flying out Monday are advised to check in with their airline before heading to the airport and to expect delays.

“That’s traveling on airplanes. You have some bad experiences every once in a while, and weather, nothing you can do about it. So yeah, we’re okay,” a final man told CBS News.

Read: Carlos Alcaraz beats Novak Djokovic for his first Wimbledon title, second Grand Slam trophy

For more information, check out the CBS New York website.

CLICK HERE to check your flight status.

Action News Jax will continue to monitor delays in our area and will keep you updated.

[SIGN UP: Action News Jax Daily Headlines Newsletter]

Click here to download the free Action News Jax news and weather apps, click here to download the Action News Jax Now app for your smart TV and click here to stream Action News Jax live.