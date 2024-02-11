Taylor Swift at the Super Bowl: Pop megastar makes it to Las Vegas to watch boyfriend Travis Kelce, Chiefs vs. 49ers

Taylor Swift pulled it off.

The global pop star successfully made the trek from Japan to Las Vegas in time to watch her boyfriend Travis Kelce and the Kansas City Chiefs in Super Bowl LVIII on Sunday. She was seen entering Allegiant Stadium a few hours ahead of the game alongside her mother, actor Blake Lively, rapper Ice Spice and designer Ashley Avignone, among others.

She's here.



Taylor Swift has arrived at Allegiant Stadium for Super Bowl LVIII. pic.twitter.com/dYGYpt2dQ0 — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) February 11, 2024

Taylor Swift is here with Ice Spice and Blake Lively! #SBLVIII pic.twitter.com/0x4XIDRupW — NFL (@NFL) February 11, 2024

Swift played four shows in Tokyo earlier this week as part of the international leg of her Eras Tour. She then left Japan right after her final show on Saturday night and flew to Los Angeles, which is a journey that takes about 12 hours. Thankfully for Swift, she crossed the international date line and nine different time zones. Shen then made it to Las Vegas on Sunday with plenty of time to spare. Las Vegas is 17 hours behind Japan, which is what made the 5,700-mile journey possible in such a tight time frame.

Fans spotted a private jet they believed Swift was on and actually cheered when they spotted it landing at LAX in Los Angeles on Saturday afternoon.

It's unclear if she flew the final leg to Las Vegas or if she drove the rest of the way. There are about 475 private jet parking spaces across the four airports in the Las Vegas area, though the FAA said earlier this month that they were all full this weekend for the game. Either way, she made it successfully.

Swift has missed very few games since she made her first appearance at a Chiefs game at Arrowhead Stadium in October , when speculation about her relationship with Kelce first grew. She's been spotted hanging out with Kelce's mother, Donna, in suites and alongside a shirtless Jason Kelce at the AFC championship game last month. The Super Bowl marks her 13th Chiefs game this season.

Swift is expected to fly to Australia in the near future to resume her tour. She will hold three shows in Melbourne starting on Friday before playing four shows in Sydney later in the month.