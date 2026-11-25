MIDDLETOWN, Iowa — The U.S. Army intentionally blew up the nation's entire stockpile of lead azide, a chemical used to make explosives, in southeastern Iowa on Wednesday after officials said the five tons of material had degraded and were at risk of exploding uncontrollably as temperatures cooled.

The exact plan for the detonation was announced just days in advance, setting off concerns about potential health and environmental impacts from toxic dust laced with lead, as well as frustration over a lack of information.

Those in charge of the operation called it a success. All of the lead azide was successfully destroyed, Maj. Gen. Eric Shirley, who led the Army operation, said at a news conference two hours later. U.S. Environmental Protection Agency air monitors were reporting no lead in the air around the Iowa Army Ammunition Plant in Middletown.

An Associated Press reporter watched and filmed the blast, along with several other bystanders who pulled to the side of a road, less than a mile away and upwind from the site. Following two loud booms around 9 a.m. local time, a pair of wispy white plumes rolled high in the air before quickly dissipating.

Bystanders laughed and joked about the size of the blast and smoke. No one there was wearing masks or eye protection.

Burlington resident Tim Brandt said he wanted to see a big boom and feel the ground shake, but instead the detonation reminded him of the noisemakers that crack when thrown on the ground.

“It was nothing,” he told The AP. “It seemed like government put fear in a lot of people over nothing.”

Still, it's unclear yet whether the plume carried any toxic lead toward the homes and farms in its path. Lead is a heavy metal that’s not safe at any level and is especially dangerous to children and pregnant women. The wind on Wednesday was expected to carry the plume southwest toward Missouri and away from nearby Burlington, a city of just under 25,000 people along the Mississippi River.

The federal government and other researchers planned extensive environmental testing in the coming days.

President Donald Trump posted on social media that early reports showed the “Army’s mitigation efforts have far exceeded expectations.”

Acting Secretary of the Army Adam Telle along with the Republican governors of Iowa and neighboring Missouri also said it appeared to be a success and that the explosion was well-contained.

Safety concerns and weather conditions delayed the detonation

Schools that weren’t already closed for the upcoming Thanksgiving holiday canceled classes, and a gas station near the detonation site posted a note on the front door saying they’d be back open once it’s safe. Some residents sealed their windows and doors as a precaution.

The blast originally was planned for last Friday. The Army changed the detonation date three times amid public backlash and to allow more time for safety measures and favorable wind, according to court documents.

“Inaction is no longer an option,” Shirley had said.

Government officials encouraged residents within 5 miles (8 kilometers) of the site to evacuate to avoid lead dust in the air.

The Army took steps to quash the plume

The Army set up additional “blast barriers” around the two bunkers where the 68 barrels of lead azide were detonated. The materials were surrounded by concrete and sand barriers two stories high.

Ballistic gels and foams were intended to absorb the lead dust, and the Army planned to douse the materials with more than 100,000 gallons of water to tamp down the plume.

A video of the site released by the Army before the detonation showed a bunker encased by an earth berm and sand-filled blocks.

Colin Wellenkamp, executive director of the Mississippi River Cities and Towns Initiative, told the AP that the Army’s measures seem to have worked in limiting the amount of lead dispersal.

“Our water treatment facilities down the Mississippi River and on the Missouri River, in particular, will be testing periodically starting in a few hours,” he said, “just to make sure that there are no detectable spikes.”

Decades-old lead azide was crystallizing, risking spontaneous detonation

The stockpile was brought to Iowa from bases around the country in 2009, according to Robert Cekada, director of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. The lead azide was stored in case the military needed to use them again.

During an inspection in March, staff at the ammunition plant found the chemicals had partially crystallized, making it sensitive to friction and cold temperatures and creating the risk of spontaneous detonation.

The Army assembled experts to formulate a plan, and they found that alternative solutions like thermal treatment and neutralizing the drums’ contents were not as safe as a controlled detonation.

Court gives final approval amid pushback from environmental groups

Environmental groups filed a lawsuit to halt the plan, but a court ruling on Monday put the detonation back on track. A federal appeals court found the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency adequately incorporated safeguards to minimize the dispersal of lead dust.

Residents expressed a mix of concern and resignation. Some said the timing could be better, given that it is happening the day before Thanksgiving, but acknowledged it needed to be dealt with now. Others worried about the impact on water, farms, animals and their own homes.

“I don't think lead danger goes away any time soon," said Lucy Giehl, who lives nearby in West Burlington. "It seems someone might have thought about all of this a little sooner before it came to this.”

___ Seewer reported from Toledo, Ohio, and Bauer from Madison, Wisconsin. Associated Press writers Susan Montoya Bryan in Albuquerque, New Mexico; Dave Collins in Hartford, Connecticut; Jessica Hill in Las Vegas; and Chris Weber in Los Angeles contributed to this report.

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