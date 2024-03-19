Florida voters head to the polls for primary election; check back for live results as polls close

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — TONIGHT: Bookmark this page and c heck back for LIVE results when the polls close in Florida

Northeast Florida voters are heading to the polls for the state’s 2024 Presidential Preference Primary.

Republicans will be able to cast ballots for presumptive nominee Donald Trump or now-former candidates, including Gov. Ron DeSantis.

Which Republican candidates are on the Florida primary ballot?

On the Republican ballot, which was certified on December 19th, 2023, former President Donald Trump appears along with six other candidates, all of whom have already dropped out of the race:

Niky Haley, former UN Ambassador

Ron DeSantis, Florida governor

Chris Christie, former NJ governor

Asa Hutchinson, former Arkansas governor

Vivek Ramaswamy, entrepreneur and politician

Ryan L. Binkley, pastor, businessman and politician

The vote will still happen even though DeSantis has ended his campaign and Trump has the GOP nomination all but locked down.

The state has 125 Republican delegates, which will all go to the winner of the race.

Why isn’t there a Democratic ballot?

There is no Democratic primary because President Joe Biden’s name was the only one submitted by the party.

What else can we expect?

Beyond the top of the ticket, there will also be dozens of municipal races and charter questions in cities across the state.

Nearly 800,000 Floridians have either already voted early or by mail.

Some election officials expect overall voter turnout to be around or below 20%.

The polls open at 7 a.m. and close at 7 p.m. A portion of the Panhandle is in the Central time zone, so polls for the whole state will close at 8 p.m. Eastern Standard Time.

WFTV and CBS Miami contributed to this report.

