Sexual predator arrested again in St. Johns County

ST. JOHNS COUNTY, Fla. — A registered sexual predator was arrested again, this time in St. Johns County last week.

An arrest warrant issued on Nov. 6 said that an undercover officer using the created profile of a 14-year-old boy was contacted by the suspect, Robert Keith Boswell, in late October of this year.

During conversation on an internet site, “multiple messages were exchanged between the suspect, later identified as Boswell, and who he believed to be a 14-year-old male child,” the warrant stated. The warrant also described Robert Keith (Boswell) as a Florida Department of Law Enforcement (FDLE) registered sexual predator, convicted of sexual battery by an adult with the victim being under the age of 12 in Duval County. According to FDLE records, Boswell was convicted of that crime in 1997.

The nature of the conversation was extremely graphic in nature.

The undercover detective said that based on the conversation, graphic images that the suspect sent, and a willingness to set up a meeting and travel for sex, an arrest warrant would be issued for Boswell.

On Mon., Nov. 6, Boswell was arrested and charged with solicitation of a minor for sex, unlawful use of a two-way communication device, and transmission of harmful material to a minor. Bail was set at $45,000.

