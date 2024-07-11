Starliner update: Astronauts’ return to Earth still weeks away

BREVARD COUNTY, Fla. — Two veteran NASA astronauts are extending their stay on the International Space Station yet again.

Butch Wilmore and Suni Williams launched on NASA’s Boeing crew flight test June 5.

The flight test will help certify the Starliner spacecraft for routine missions to the ISS.

Teams want more time to evaluate the Starliner’s propulsion system performance and five small helium leaks in the spacecraft’s service module.

