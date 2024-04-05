State Attorney Melissa Nelson confirms with Action News Jax that she’s running for re-election

JACKSONVILLE, Fla. — Fourth Circuit State Attorney Melissa Nelson has confirmed with Action News Jax’s Ben Becker that she is running for re-election.

“Today, I am proud to announce I have officially filed for re-election,” she said in a statement issued to Becker. “It is a privilege to work alongside our talented team at the State Attorney’s Office with law enforcement throughout Clay, Duval, and Nassau Counties to keep the public safe.”

Nelson is a Republican and was first elected as the State Attorney for Florida’s Fourth Judicial Circuit in January 2017. She was re-elected in 2021 without opposition.

Action News Jax told you in January when Nelson announced the promotion of Mark Caliel and Adair Newman to chief assistant state attorney. They brought with them close to 45 years of prosecutorial experience.

“It is my honor to serve as your State Attorney and I humbly ask for your continued support as we continue our work,” Nelson said in her closing comments to Becker.

The Fourth Judicial Circuit serves Clay, Duval, and Nassau Counties.

